Azerbaijani driving licenses to be recognized in UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. A memorandum on mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the UAE was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) for Law Policy and State-Building, Trend reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on November 16, 2022, in Abu Dhabi.

The implementation of the provisions of the mentioned document will be carried out by the Main Directorate of the State Traffic Police on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Directorate for Issuing Driving Licenses for Vehicles on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the UAE.

This memorandum of understanding enters into force on the date of receipt of the last written notification confirming the completion of all domestic procedures.