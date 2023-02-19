French gymnasts very satisfied with organization of Trampoline World Cup in Baku - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. French gymnasts are very satisfied with the organization of the Trampoline World Cup in Baku, said French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon, Trend reports.

The French ambassador to Azerbaijan visited the Trampoline World Cup competitions at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. The ambassador met with the athletes of her country who are taking part in the World Cup.

"I am visiting the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku for the first time. I came today to support the French team. I am pleased to see the good organization of the competitions, the conditions created here. Also, the members of the French team noted in an interview with me that they are warmly welcomed every time they visit Baku, and the competitions themselves are very good," she said.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.