Azerbaijan's DOST agency to open new regional centers until 2026 (PHOTO)

Society Materials 29 March 2023 17:19 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. As many as 11 new regional centers of Azerbaijan's DOST [Sustainable and Operational Social Security] Agency, and also 55 DOST branches and Smart DOST points are planned to be established in the country from 2023 through 2026, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at a regular meeting of the Supervisory Board of the DOST Agency.

During the meeting, it was also noted that Baku city and the Absheron district of Azerbaijan have been already fully covered by the services of DOST centers following the opening of the Baku DOST Center No. 5 in December 2022.

