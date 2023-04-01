Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented at 02:30 (GMT +4), the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of joint activities carried out by the ‘Goytapa’ border detachment area of the State Border Guard Troops and the police department of the Yardimli district, the smuggling of 13.52 kilograms of narcotic drugs and 1,500 tablets of M-40 methadone was prevented near Avash village of Yardimli district.

"During the operational-search activities carried out on the territory, three residents of Avash village were detained as suspects. The operational-investigative activities are ongoing," the service added.

Previously, on the ‘Goytapa’ border detachment area of the State Border Guard Troops, located near Shatirli village of Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad district, a violation of the state border from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan by Iranian citizens Milad Azimi and Muhammad Fallah was revealed.

During the detainees' inspection, the border guards found and confiscated 41.37 kilograms of narcotic drugs.