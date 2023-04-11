Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to be reorganized

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be reorganized, Trend reports.

A bill on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Prosecutor's Office" was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the amendments, the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic should be reorganized with a change in the order of its subordination.

The institutional reforms that will be implemented as a result of the amendments will lead to an improvement in the structure of the prosecutor's office.

After discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.