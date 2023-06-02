Children in Azerbaijan show great interest in aerobic gymnastics – head coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Children show great interest in aerobic gymnastics in Azerbaijan, head coach of the Azerbaijan aerobic gymnastics team Marian Kolev told Trend.

"We observe that every year the number of participants in the Republican aerobic gymnastics competitions increases. Aerobic gymnastics departments operate in Baku, Sumgayit, and we also plan to open sections on this gymnastic discipline in several more regions of Azerbaijan," he said.

According to him, participation in international and domestic competitions helps the development of athletes.

"Gymnasts can check their training, assess the level of training of other athletes, and gain competitive experience by participating in tournaments. We are expected to have another internal competition in September, and the Ojag Sports Club also holds club tournaments," Marian Kolev said.

This year, the members of the national team will take part in several international competitions, among which one of the most significant is the European Championship, which will be held in November in Türkiye," he said.

The 7th Azerbaijan and the Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics kicked off at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 2-3.

About 100 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Grasiya SportsCclub and the Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit City take part in the competitions, which will be held June 2 through 3.

Athletes at the championship of Azerbaijan perform in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015-2016), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2009-2011), and "juniors" (born in 2006-2008), and at the Baku Championship - in the age categories "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors" and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

Gymnasts will perform in an individual program, as part of mixed pairs, trios and groups according to the relevant age categories.