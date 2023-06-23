Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. As many as 75 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 45 citizens, the second dose – 12 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 14 citizens. Four citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.