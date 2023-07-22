Khojaly genocide's timely coverage could have prevented many tragedies - Lithuanian journalist

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Most of the current tragedies could have been avoided if the world media covered the Khojaly genocide in 1992 with due attention, Lithuanian military journalist Richardas Lapaitis told reporters within the Global Media Forum themed "New Media in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution" being held in Shusha, Trend reports.

"In February 1992, when the Khojaly genocide happened, it was surprising that the number of foreign journalists who arrived on the scene to cover this tragedy could be counted on the fingers. The international media were silent," Lapaitis said. "If the world press had actively covered those events, perhaps some subsequent tragedies, including events in Ukraine and elsewhere, could have been avoided".

"I understand that Armenian politicians spread very strong disinformation. They hid what happened in Khojaly, and no one, not even the US media, came there, neither the BBC, nor Reuters," he stressed.

According to him, a journalist who has chosen his profession should cover events objectively.

"My deepest gratitude to everyone who has now come here. I could only dream of sitting in Shusha and drinking coffee and tea 30 years ago. I always believed that Azerbaijanis will be able to return to this city," Lapaitis noted.

He also noted the particular importance of Shusha for Azerbaijani people.

"For them, this place is native and holy - the birthplace of mugham, the greatest poets, writers and thinkers," the journalist added.

The Global Media Forum kicked off on July 21.

The forum is organized by the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press.