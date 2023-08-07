Magnus Carlsen plays golf in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The participant of the World Chess Cup in Baku, the Norwegian chess master, world chess champion Magnus Carlsen played golf in the Azerbaijani capital on a day off between rounds, Trend reports.

In addition, the games of the fourth round (1/16 Men's World Cup) will begin on August 9. Magnus Carlsen's opponent will be German chess player Vincent Keymer.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund of the Cup is set at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.