Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. As part of the working visit to the fraternal country, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and his delegation visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Trend reports.

Defense Minister, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov and other visitors laid a wreath at the grave of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and paid tribute to his bright memory.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov signed the Book of Remembrance.The Defense Minister's working visit to Türkiye is underway.