Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)

Society Materials 31 August 2023 12:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. As part of the working visit to the fraternal country, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and his delegation visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Trend reports.

Defense Minister, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov and other visitors laid a wreath at the grave of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and paid tribute to his bright memory.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov signed the Book of Remembrance.The Defense Minister's working visit to Türkiye is underway.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Anıtkabir mausoleum in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more