Number of COVID-19 infections reported in Azerbaijan over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijan has detected 130 cases of coronavirus infection in the last week (from August 28 through September 3, 2023), and 108 people have been cured, Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

A total of 832,312 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan; 821,881 people were cured, 10,302 died, and the number of active patients is 129.

The country has conducted 2,744 tests for COVID-19 in the last week, whereas for a total of 7,7 million tests since the start of the pandemic.