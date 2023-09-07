Close integration between Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthens Turkic world's unity – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The event, held within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), will give a new impetus to useful cooperation between the relevant state institutions for emergency management of the member countries and observer countries of the organization, the Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov said, Trend reports.

During his speech at the second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of Turkic States Organization's member and observer countries, the minister said that thanks to the wise foresight and political will of the leaders of the Turkic states, comprehensive relations between the countries of the Turkic world are rapidly expanding from year to year.

"The processes of close integration between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have significantly expanded relations and increased the unity, strength and power of the Turkic world," the minister said.

Kamaladdin Heydarov, speaking about the devastating earthquake that occurred in Türkiye in February and which shocked the entire Turkic world, said that the support of the Turkic states in the fight against a terrible natural disaster is a clear example of solidarity.

"There are good opportunities for further development of relations between the relevant state institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of emergency management," Heydarov said.

He also said that in the modern world, where natural and man-made disasters are becoming more widespread, the coordinated activities of the OTS's member countries to combat them is very important.

Heydarov expressed confidence that the discussion of the agreement on the establishment of a Civil Protection Mechanism within the framework of the OTS will make an important contribution to the further expansion of relations between the departments.

The second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of Turkic States Organization's member and observer countries is being held in Baku with the organizational support of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.