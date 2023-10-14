Armenians re-mined large area in Karabakh after 2020 second Karabakh war - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The de-mining efforts on Azerbaijani territories, which have been one of the most challenging issues, are being carried out systematically, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said, Trend reports.

Nuriyev made the remark at a conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic.

Nearly 100,000 hectares have already been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, he noted.

"The Armenian military formations that remained in Karabakh after the second Karabakh war [before being expelled from there later] have once again mined a significant portion of the area along the perimeter, and this is one of the issues awaiting resolution," the official also said.

"Undoubtedly, the potential of the Azerbaijani state allows us to quickly restore all our territories, transform these lands into a paradise, and bring life back to them, as President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized," Nuriyev added.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.