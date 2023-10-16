Azerbaijan is among countries facing water resources shortages, - FAO representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan is among the 20 countries that suffer most from a lack of water resources, Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Muhammad Nasar said, Trend reports.

He spoke at an event dedicated to the opening of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences of the ADA University, as well as the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Coordination Office in Azerbaijan and World Food Day.

"In Azerbaijan, more than 70 percent of water resources are used for agriculture. I hope that the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences will contribute to more efficient use of water resources as well as to the development of agriculture," Nasar added.

Touching upon the topic of drinking water, the UN representative noted that only 3–4 percent of water facilities in the world can be used as drinking water.

Over the past few years, 44 new sources of drinking water have been created in Azerbaijan.

In particular, work is currently underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur on the formation of new sources of drinking water.

Also, an agency has been established in Azerbaijan, the main activity of which is aimed at providing agricultural entrepreneurs with water for reclamation purposes.