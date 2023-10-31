Bakcell opened a new store in Ahmadli (PHOTO)

Bakcell, the largest private mobile operator in the country, has introduced a new store. By this initiative, the company has created an opportunity to make its technological innovations closer to everyone.

The new store located near the Ahmedli metro station offers a modern atmosphere, an electronic queue system that meets modern standards, as well as an electronic stand, where subscribers can familiarize themselves with Bakcell's products and carry out transactions in no time.

The store offers more than 10 types of services, including activation of VoLTE, a premium calling service, sale of new generation sim technology - eSim, affordable tariff and activation of high-speed internet packages.

"At Bakcell, we have always believed in the power of innovation and digitalization. Our Ahmadli branch is also a means to bring this power closer to you. One of our primary goals is to quickly deliver innovative products and services to every part of the country." - said Klaus Mueller, the Chief Executive Officer at Bakcell.

Bakcell is currently conducting large-scale campaigns across the country with the slogan "Be the fastest with Bakcell". The company is a part of “NEQSOL Holding”.