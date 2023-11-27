Azerbaijan reviving liberated Aghali village following 'Great Return' program (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The return of former IDPs to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the I State Program 'Great Return' is in full swing, Trend reports.

To date, nearly 1,000 native families have already returned to restored and rebuilt settlements.

A total of 175 families (871 people) have already returned to Aghali, the first village in the Zangilan district, where the 'Great Return' began.

In Aghali, built based on the concept of a 'smart village', the necessary socio-technical infrastructure has been created, meeting modern requirements and providing all conditions for the comfortable and safe living of residents. State enterprises and private institutions operating here provide support for ensuring employment for rural residents.

The residents of Aghali have established subsidiary farms on the plots of their homes, cultivating fruit trees, horticultural crops, and keeping domestic poultry.

The 'Great Return' brings new life to the liberated territories, accelerating the revival of these places. Within the framework of the 'Great Return' program, each state institution supports this process by fulfilling its assigned duties.

Reintegration activities and community-based development projects are carried out to facilitate the adaptation of the population in the restored and rebuilt settlements.

Aghali village was liberated from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

