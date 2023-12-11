Last week's coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics in Azerbaijan unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the past week has been announced, Trend reports.

According to the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers, 17 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered this week, 12 people recovered, and one person died.

Around the last week, 3,089 COVID-19 tests were administered around the country, bringing the total number of coronavirus tests administered to 7,721,568.

24 people were vaccinated in the last week (14 with the first dose of vaccine, 9 with the third or more doses, and 1 with a booster dose following a positive result).

To far, 13,969,921 vaccines have been provided in Azerbaijan (first dose: 5,413,584, second dose: 4,884,373, third and subsequent doses: 3,405,533). The total number of persons immunized with a booster dosage following a positive test result was 266,431.

