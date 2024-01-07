Demand for housing in Baku predicted until 2040

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. By 2040, demand for approximately 142,820 additional apartments is expected in Baku, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Master Plan for the Development of the City of Baku until 2040.

According to calculations based on population forecasts, by 2040 about 142,820 additional apartments will be in demand in Baku. The master plan provides an area of about 9,000 hectares for buildings and houses that will be built to meet the housing needs of the population, where it will also be possible to provide about 200,000 apartments. This will be enough to satisfy equal demand for 49,970 thousand apartments, which will appear by 2027, and 92,850 apartments, which will appear by 2040.