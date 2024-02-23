Training camp in Baku positively impacts on preparations for World Cup - American gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The training camp in Baku has had a positive impact on my preparation for the World Cup in trampoline and tumbling, American gymnast Aliaksei Shostak, who performs at the World Cup in Baku in the trampoline program, told Trend.

"Both at home and here in Baku, I dedicated considerable time to training, aiming for a commendable performance at the competition. I conducted an individual training camp in Baku, separate from my team, and it significantly contributed to my preparation. I am grateful for having had this opportunity," the athlete said.

Shostak stressed that this was his fifth visit to Baku, and the organization of competitions, as always, was flawless.

"I enjoy everything about Baku," he added.

The athlete also noted the good level of preparation of all participants in the World Cup.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Mahsudova in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel