Azerbaijan reveals volume of water resources in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan is a country with limited water resources, and the country's surface water resources amount to 30 bcmб Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Zaur Mikayilov said during the public hearings in the Parliament of Azerbaijan on the water sector of the country: problems and new challenges, Trend reports.

He added that only 30 percent of these resources are located on the territory of the Republic, and 70 percent come from the territory of neighboring countries.

The chairman noted that, due to climatic changes in recent years, surface water resources in the Republic have sharply decreased.

"In this regard, it is required to ensure rational use of water resources in the country, reconstruction of water loss prevention systems, and creation of new water resources," Mikayilov added.

