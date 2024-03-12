Azerbaijan to re-host Women's European Volleyball Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijan will host the CEV EuroVolley Women once again, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The event, set for late summer 2026, will include the 24 top European teams, six of which will play their pool matches in Baku. In this way, Azerbaijan joins the other already confirmed organizers, Czechia and Sweden, who will host matches until the quarterfinals and another preliminary pool, respectively.

“We are confident that the EuroVolley event will inspire the next generation of Azerbaijani players while providing a major incentive for the current members of Azerbaijan’s national team and for the younger ones aspiring to compete on home soil in 2026. We look forward to working with our friends and colleagues at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation to spread a real fever across the whole of Europe and further beyond as well," CEV President Aleksandar Boričić said.

Azerbaijan hosted the CEV EuroVolley in 2017.