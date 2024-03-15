Let's not do this again - Bayer's publication (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Qarabag's opponent in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League, Bayer, shared a publication on social networks in connection with the return match, Trend reports citing İdman.biz.

Leverkusen noted games with the champion of Azerbaijan this season.

The post noted that the champion of Azerbaijan has great respect: “Your team has earned respect. You gave 4 great matches against us, but please let's not do this again."

The match between Qarabag and Bayer in Baku ended with a score of 2:2, and the away match ended with a score of 2:3.