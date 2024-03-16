Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and WHO launch joint project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan jointly with the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a support project for the integration of citizens who returned to the territories liberated from occupation, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said during the panel session "Health for All" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the concept of "Health for All" is of special importance in Azerbaijan in terms of ensuring the safe return of former IDPs to their native lands.

"The year 2024 has been declared the 'Year of Solidarity for a Green World' in Azerbaijan. Our health is closely linked to the environment we live in. Climate change has a significant impact on our health, well-being, and security," the minister said.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel