BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Azerbaijani gymnast Ayan Sadigova won a bronze medal at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Alem Cup" in Astana (Kazakhstan), the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Ayan Sadigova took third place in the ribbon exercise at the tournament.

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Alem Cup" is held in Astana on March 22-25.

