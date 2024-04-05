Registration of volunteers for F1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company has started the registration phase of volunteers for the next Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, which will be held on September 13-15, Trend reports referring to Idman.biz.

Around 1,500 volunteers are planned to organize the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held for the eighth time.

Volunteers who completed the selection stage gained great experience in conducting the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix in various areas, including human resources, workforce, work with the media, grandstands, track, office, and airport operations, as well as in other areas. they will do.

Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company invites volunteers with active, enthusiastic, responsible, high communication, and teamwork skills to join the Azerbaijan Grand Prix-2024 team. Taking into account previous years' experience, due to the large number of applications, preference will be given to candidates who have knowledge of a foreign language (English) and have worked as volunteers before.

People over the age of 16 can apply for the volunteer program.

“BCC Academy operates under Baku City Circuit Operating Company. As every year, this year, in addition to pre-competition preparations, we plan to conduct training in various directions for the personal and professional development of our volunteers. The purpose of organizing training is to increase the team spirit of young people, to develop the ability to work with a team, and to contribute to their future development," the head of the Human Resources and Workforce Department of BCC Operating Company, Irana Ahmadova said.

