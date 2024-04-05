UEFA provides funding to Azerbaijan football clubs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijani clubs have received further funding from UEFA, Trend reports via Idman.biz.
These funds were paid for the players who played in the European Championship qualifying and the Nations League as part of their national teams. 647,643 euros allocated to Azerbaijani clubs by UEFA were transferred to the clubs' accounts through the mediation of AFFA:
The largest payment fell to the share of Qarabag. Kapaz and Shamakhi are the clubs that receive the least funds.
Araz-Nakhchivan - 21,954 euro
Shamakhi - 7,318 euro
Gabala - 47,567 euro
Kapaz - 7,318 euro
Neftchi - 109,770 euro
Zira - 43,908 euro
Turan Tovuz - 14,636 euro
Qarabag - 219,540 euro
Sabah - 135,383 euro
Sabail - 25,613 euro
Sumgayit - 14,636 euro
