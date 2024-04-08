Azerbaijan aims to strengthen infection prevention and control systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. In 2024, Azerbaijan aims to bolster its infection prevention and control systems, vaccination programs, emergency response capabilities, primary healthcare services, and foundational health provisions, alongside enhancing food safety measures, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative and Head of Country Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports.

She made the statement during a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025'.

