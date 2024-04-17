World Futsal Association to examine Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The World Futsal Association representatives will get acquainted with the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 20, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

They will assess the facility for hosting the Minifootball World Cup.

Saudi Arabia is the only competitor to Azerbaijan for the right to host the World Cup.

To note, the most recent world championship in minifootball was held in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), with the Azerbaijani team finishing fourth.

