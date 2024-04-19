Weapons and ammunition detected in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Weapons and ammunition have been detected in Khankendi, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry.

Additionally, it was noted that 7 automatic weapons of different brands, one rifle, one grenade launcher, 7 grenades, 6 igniters, 26 cartridge clips, 8 shells, 740 cartridges of different calibers, and other ammunition were found and seized on April 18 in the territory of Khankendi city.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel