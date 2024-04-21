German gymnast takes gold in hoop routine at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. German gymnast Darja Varfolomeev has won the gold medal in hoop exercises at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku with a score of 35.550 points, Trend reports.

Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli took silver with a score of 35.500, while Bulgarian Eva Brezalieva won the bronze medal with a score of 34.650.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova took the fifth position in the final of hoop exercises, her result was 33.600 points.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19–21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exercise programs.

