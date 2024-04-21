Azerbaijani team wins bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in five hoop exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The Azerbaijani team has won a bronze medal with a result of 36.100 points in group exercises at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in the program with five hoops, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's team in group exercises included Gullu Agalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

The first place in this program with a score of 36.450 points was taken by the team representing Japan, and the silver award was won by the Italian team with a score of 36.250 points.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19–21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exercise programs.

