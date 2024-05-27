Azerbaijan's Gabala football team renews contract with Kakhaber Tskhadadze

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Gabala has signed a new contract with head coach Kakhaber Tskhadadze, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The agreement was concluded with a 55-year-old Georgian specialist on new terms for 3 years.

Tskhadadze and his assistant, Giorgi Chikhradze will work in Gabala until the summer of 2027.

Tskhadadze was appointed head coach of the Red-Blacks on February 25, 2024. He has previously coached Standard (2008) and Inter (2009-14) in Azerbaijan, Lokomotiv (Tbilisi, 2001-02), Dinamo (Tbilisi, 2005–06, 2021-22), Sioni (2006-07) in Georgia, Kairat (2016-17), Ordabasy (2018-20), Kaspi (2022-23) in Kazakhstan, and the youth (2009) and main (2015-16) national teams of Georgia.

