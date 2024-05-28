Media representatives visit village of Ashagi Askipara of Azerbaijan's Gazakh (PHOTO)

GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, May 28. Media representatives visited the village of Ashagi Askipara, liberated from occupation, Gazakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports from the scene.

The media tour was organized by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. Media representatives got acquainted with the area and the conditions of service of the border guards.

To note, following the delimitation activities, the 12.7 km long border line was determined, thus ensuring the return of territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages in the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili to Azerbaijan.

On May 14, 2024, the villages of Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan were taken under the control of the State Border Service.