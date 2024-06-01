Baku hosts 3rd International Forum of Turkic States Appraisers (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The 3rd International Forum of Turkic States Appraisers has taken place in Baku, Trend reports.

The forum was attended by heads of appraisal associations, active sector participants from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, guests from Russia, Belarus, and Georgia, as well as representatives of the ministries of economy, finance, agriculture, Central Bank of Azerbaijan and MPs.

The purpose of the forum is to bring cooperation between appraisers from Turkic states to a qualitatively new level.

The forum discussed global problems in the assessment sector and joint assessment standards, featured a board meeting which made important decisions.

Additionally, the forum pointed out that certain steps will be taken as a result of the views expressed during these discussions.

To note, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus reached an agreement on the creation of the Council of Appraisal Associations of Turkic States in December 2021.

This agreement was officially adopted at a summit in Baku In April 2023, and about a month later a founding conference was held in Kazakhstan. Earlier, the first and second forums of appraisers of Turkic states were held in Ankara and Turkistan.

To note, the appraisal associations of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are collective members of the Council of Appraisal Associations of Turkic States.

The Association of Appraisers of Turkic States, which unites over 700 appraisal companies and thousands of appraisers, was founded on June 1, 2023, in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

