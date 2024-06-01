Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts international festival of children's creativity (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:07

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 1. The international children's creativity festival under the motto "Shusha – the pearl of culture of Turkic states" has taken place in Shusha city, Trend reports.

The festival was organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and attended by schoolchildren from Turkic states.

The event reflecting unity of Turkic nations featured a presentation of the native musical and dance cultures by nearly 250 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, as well as Hungary.

The festival's participants included famous figures of culture and art and about 150 schoolchildren, including children of martyrs.

To note, the purpose of organizing this festival is to further strengthen the friendship between children from Turkic nations, create conditions for them to present the history and culture of their countries, and get acquainted with the mesmerizing beauty of Shusha.

14:07

The international children's creativity festival under the motto "Shusha – the pearl of culture of Turkic states" has begun in Shusha city, Trend reports.

The festival is organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and attended by schoolchildren from Turkic states.

The concert program will feature a presentation of the musical and dance cultures of Turkic nations by 209 participants from artistic groups of Turkic states to the audience.

The festival's spectators include famous figures of culture and art and about 250 schoolchildren, including children of martyrs.

Within the framework of the project, until June 2, festival guests will participate in excursions, get acquainted with the rich nature of Azerbaijan, historical and architectural monuments, and also observe the ongoing construction work in Shusha.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel