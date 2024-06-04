Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan protecting liberated Gazakh villages with high-level border guarding

Society Materials 4 June 2024 16:56 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The state border of Azerbaijan is guarded and protected at a high level in liberated villages of the Gazakh district, a source in the State Border Service told Trend.

According to the source, high-level border guarding and protection are carried out in Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili villages, which are taken under the control of the State Border Service in accordance with the instructions of the head of state.

To note, a 12.7-kilometer borderline was established between Azerbaijan and Armenia after border delimitation, ensuring the return of four villages, namely, Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili (6.5 square kilometers) in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.

The territories of above villages were taken under the control of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan on May 24.

