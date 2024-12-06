Azerbaijan clarifies procedure for making payments to owners of utilized vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. A vehicle must be removed from the state registration in the proper manner before its transfer to the recycler and then registered in the system on the NVU.gov.az portal, Head of Vehicle Utilization Department at Tamiz Shahar (Clean City) OJSC Mirza Lachinov told reporters during a media tour at the vehicle landfill today, Trend reports.

He noted that this portal is designed for the convenience of users.

"Next, the queue at the recycler is processed, and a time is set. At the appointed time, the vehicle is handed over to the recycler. After it is accepted, a confirmation document is issued. This document allows the person to choose one of two options at their discretion. If they want to receive a locally produced car, they are offered a discount, or they can opt for a one-time payment of 70 percent of the corresponding discount amount.

Currently, applications for one-time payments are being submitted. Payments will be made in the near future. Based on these applications, one-time payments have already been made to more than 10 citizens.

Vehicles handed over for recycling have no economic value, as they are turned into waste. The amounts, accordingly, are approved by a Cabinet of Ministers' decree. According to this classification, the benefit has been set at 1,500 manat ($882)-2,000 manat ($1,176) and 3,000 manat ($1,764)," he added.

To note, the transfer of vehicles for dismantling is voluntary and is not mandatory. Before transferring for dismantling, the vehicle must be removed from the permanent record for state registration in the order established by the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic “On Road Traffic”.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel