Azerbaijani culture making waves at international festival in Philippines' Manila (PHOTO)

Society Materials 11 February 2025 18:07 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani culture making waves at international festival in Philippines' Manila (PHOTO)
Photo: Diasporla İş üzrə Dövlət Komitəsi

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The International School Manila (ISM) in the Philippines hosted a vibrant cultural festival, with Azerbaijan among the participating countries, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The festival was a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and national cuisines from more than 30 countries, showcasing a feast for the senses. The Azerbaijani diaspora in the Philippines rolled up their sleeves and jumped in with both feet, fielding a team of 23 members.

A variety of Azerbaijani dishes were showcased, including dolma (meat-stuffed grape leaves) and kelem dolmasi (cabbage rolls), lavyangi, kyukyu, Karabakh-style keta, dovga, and others. Dolma and dovga received special praise from the guests.

In a harmonious dance of culture, Azerbaijan's booth unfurled a tapestry of traditional carpets and souvenirs, each thread woven with the essence of national motifs. Guests were presented with a tapestry of intricate details woven about the nation.

