Russian House in Azerbaijan's Baku completely vacated (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Russian House in Baku is being completely vacated, Trend reports.

The inscriptions "Russkiy Dom" and "Rus Evi" on the building have already been removed, and the interior of the building is being emptied.

To note, the removal of the inscriptions on the "Russian House" began on February 11.

Russian House's social media account announced the suspension of its operations.

"In response to a request from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office – Russian House in Baku – is taking steps to suspend its activities," the organization said in a statement.

On February 3, 2025, Azerbaijan sent a diplomatic note to Russia requesting the closure of the Russian House after informing the Russian side that the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Azerbaijan, officially known as the Russian Information and Cultural Center, was not registered as a legal entity and was operating in violation of Azerbaijani law.

