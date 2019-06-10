Azerbaijan's SME Development Agency to hold educational event for entrepreneurs

10 June 2019 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Another educational event will be held for entrepreneurs on June 12, organized by the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, with the support of Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Trend reports referring to the Agency.

The event will be dedicated to the topic of public services.

Representatives of Azerishig OJSC, Azerigaz PA, Azersu OJSC, Azerenergy OJSC and Melioration and Water Economy OJSC will answer businessmen’s questions about connecting to public utilities, servicing in this area, and the relevant amendments to the legislation.

The "Friend of SMEs" offices operating in 13 cities and districts of Azerbaijan will support entrepreneurs wishing to join the event.

The SME Development Agency periodically organizes online educational events, which more than 1,500 entrepreneurs have already taken part in.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ambassador: construction of Azerbaijan-Russia bridge to be completed by end of 2019
Business 12:56
Azerbaijan’s MIDA prepares another 253 apartments for sale
Business 12:42
Azerbaijan elected to intergovernmental committee of UNESCO (PHOTO)
Politics 11:39
Azerbaijan’s GDP, industrial production growing
Economy 07:00
Regional Director: World Bank is happy to partner with Azerbaijani gov’t in implementing many reforms (VIDEO)
Finance 9 June 21:00
100% of Kazakh nationals in Baku have voted
Kazakhstan 9 June 20:54
Latest
Expected volumes of LPG production in Azerbaijan revealed
Oil&Gas 13:04
Iran to launch 'Domestic Production System' by mid-September
Business 13:03
Iran's power plants save 6,000 megawatt worth of energy
Business 12:59
Ambassador: construction of Azerbaijan-Russia bridge to be completed by end of 2019
Business 12:56
Iran to export $8.5B worth of mineral products
Business 12:54
Iran's government approve supply of free bitumen to executive companies
Business 12:51
Iran's automaker SAIPA increases production
Business 12:49
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey increases
Turkey 12:46
Oil rises on supply cuts, but weak economy holds market back
World 12:44