ILO recommends other countries to adopt Azerbaijan’s experience in employment sector

Work carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the field of employment is a success benchmark for the International Labor Organization (ILO), Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Metin Karimli said, Trend reports Nov. 27.

Karimli made the remark at a conference on the results of the project “Growing progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through promotion of decent labor and inclusive economic growth in Azerbaijani villages and cities.”

The organization also recommended that other countries take Azerbaijan’s experience as a model in this area, the deputy minister noted.

Karimli said that Azerbaijan has made great strides in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The basis of Azerbaijan’s state policy is social protection of citizens and the ILO is the main partner of Azerbaijan in the field of reforms,” the deputy minister added. “The basis of the success that Azerbaijan achieved in implementation of “Agenda for SDGs until 2030” was laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev and this success is the result of the state policy implemented by President Ilham Aliyev.”

Karimli noted that the social policy pursued by the Azerbaijani government is based on two main principles - improving services to the population, and improving the living standards of the population.

“As an example of success in improving the quality of services, one can point out the DOST (Centers for Sustainable and Operational Social Security) project, automated pension assignment, e-social website and the Employment subsystem,” the deputy minister said.

“Revolutionary reforms have also been carried out in Azerbaijan to improve the standard of living of the population. These reforms include increasing minimum salary by 93 percent, the minimum pension by 72 percent, benefits and scholarships by an average of 100 percent, expansion of the self-employment program, which this year covered 10,000 people,” he said.

Karimli added that thanks to Azerbaijan’s growing global authority, the socio-economic success of recent years and effective practical cooperation, Azerbaijan (on the government group) for the first time since joining the ILO was elected as a member of the organization’s board in June 2017.

“Measures implemented within the framework of the ILO project “Growing progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the promotion of decent labor and inclusive economic growth” will make significant contribution to achieving the SDGs,” the deputy minister noted.

