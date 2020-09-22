Volume of cotton fiber exports from Azerbaijan revealed

Economy 22 September 2020 16:42 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of cotton fiber exports from Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.22

By Zhale Gasimova – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported cotton fiber and cotton yarn worth $76.6 million and $11.3 million, respectively, from January through August 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

As reported, the cotton sown area in the current year amounted to 100,295 hectares, which is 0.18 percent more than last year (100,112 hectares).

In 2019, the cotton production made up 295,279 tons, and the total yield reached 29.5 centners per hectare.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer
Review of Georgian livestock export to Azerbaijan
Review of Georgian livestock export to Azerbaijan
More Kazakh citizens sent back home from Azerbaijan by sea
More Kazakh citizens sent back home from Azerbaijan by sea
Loading Bars
Latest
Construction of new apartments across Iran's towns going full speed Business 17:01
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:57
Review of Georgian livestock export to Azerbaijan Business 16:52
More Kazakh citizens sent back home from Azerbaijan by sea Society 16:52
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement (PHOTO) Politics 16:49
Georgia plans to create low-cost airline Business 16:46
Volume of cotton fiber exports from Azerbaijan revealed Economy 16:42
Turkmengas to purchase chemical products via tender Tenders 16:42
Iran discloses number of small mines restored Business 16:39
Uzbekistan considers joining research of vaccine for COVID-19 Uzbekistan 16:38
Iran increases amount of foreign currency assigned to importers Finance 16:36
Siemens sees market value of energy spin-off above $20 billion Europe 16:31
Produce in Georgia agency to begin accepting applications for its Micro and Small Business Support Program Business 16:24
Uzbekistan increases electric cars import Transport 16:23
Iran’s Khouzestan Steel Company reaches new production level record Business 16:21
“Protect the Caspian Sea” with support of Bakcell and its partners (PHOTO) Society 16:20
Updates on Uzbekistan’s nuclear progress Oil&Gas 16:19
EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition Society 16:19
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 16:18
Cement imports by US from Turkey slightly up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 16:18
IMF: Economic growth in Uzbekistan to be positive due to growth in construction sector Finance 16:18
Azerbaijan's CBA discloses amount of foreign currency bought by local banks Finance 16:18
Russia lowers import of Turkish clothes Turkey 16:17
Geostat reveals volume of citrus fruits exported by Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 16:15
Romanian WEVO company implementing state projects in Azerbaijan ICT 16:15
WTL ready to implement new project in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:12
Review of Georgian corn export to Azerbaijan Business 15:50
Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - Turkish general Politics 15:49
Azerbaijan confirms 113 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:39
Value of exports from Iran's Maragheh County revealed Business 15:29
Georgian corn oil to enter local market Business 15:27
ROMGAZ moves towards becoming active player on natural gas distribution market Oil&Gas 15:14
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reveals data on gas production, export Oil&Gas 15:13
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 22 Society 15:11
Youth Union of New Azerbaijan Party issues appeal regarding Armenian provocation Politics 15:07
PACE rapporteurs welcome decision to release Tofig Yagublu to house arrest Politics 15:04
Oil rises on expectations demand can survive new lockdowns Oil&Gas 15:03
Azerbaijan reveals oil production, export figures for ACG, Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 14:59
Electricity potential of Iran's thermal power plants up Oil&Gas 14:55
Demand for Turkish electrical goods in China down Turkey 14:55
Turkmenistan, France's MEDEF considering priorities for infrastructure dev't in country Business 14:48
Greece plans to properly exploit fact of receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran inaugurates new healthcare centers Society 14:43
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 14:37
Documents on archiving pension files to be in e-format in Azerbaijan Society 14:37
Kazakhstan, France trade down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 14:34
Iran’s Tehran Oil Refining Company to boost its capital Oil&Gas 14:17
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks about cybersecurity within country Economy 14:07
Azerbaijani president congratulates King of Saudi Arabia Politics 14:06
Azerbaijani president’s interview to local TV channels in spotlight of foreign media Politics 14:05
Armenia - threat to international peace and law, Iranian lawyer says Politics 13:55
Italian geopolitical analyst: Azerbaijan is a platform of intercultural, intercivilizational dialogue Politics 13:52
Group of insurance experts created in Azerbaijan Business 13:48
Two types of overpasses built on Georgian section of BTK Transport 13:27
Equinor increases its improvement ambition by 50% Oil&Gas 13:26
Gold price declines in Azerbaijan Finance 13:18
UK and U.S. exchanged tariff offers during trade talks Europe 13:11
Uzbekneftegaz reveals natural gas and gas condensate production volumes Oil&Gas 13:10
Turkmenistan increases export of ECO-93 gasoline Oil&Gas 13:04
Wood Mackenzie: Azerbaijan’s contribution to Europe’s energy supply only set to grow Oil&Gas 12:55
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva view new ambulances delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:54
Apple harvest started in several regions of Turkmenistan Business 12:43
Uzbekistan, India enhance cooperation in nuclear energy field Business 12:41
In Tel Aviv COVID-19 ward, warnings of dwindling hospital capacity Israel 12:29
Fruits and vegetables export in Uzbekistan decrease Uzbekistan 12:29
German economy to shrink by 5.2% this year, grow by 5.1% next year Europe 12:28
Azerbaijan's imports of French products declines Business 12:21
Iran's Tehran Oil Refining Company to expand gasoline production Oil&Gas 12:20
Network of greenhouses expanding in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 12:08
Peach export in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 12:05
Azerbaijani oil prices show decline Finance 11:37
Ukraine's imports of electrical goods from Turkey surges Turkey 11:32
Turkmenistan developing digitalization in trade system ICT 11:32
Georgia reports 218 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:29
Second unit of Qeshm TPP connected to Iran's electricity network Oil&Gas 11:28
FM: Turkey always next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle Politics 11:15
EBRD to assess investment requirements in Georgia Business 11:05
India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a month Other News 10:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for September 22 Finance 10:53
Iranian currency rates for September 22 Finance 10:53
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss construction of Akina-Andkhoy, Turgundi-Herat railways Transport 10:50
UNEC brand is recognized in 10 countries Society 10:50
Turkey's President: Connivance towards Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani lands - real example of hypocrisy in world Politics 10:48
Production of chemical, petrochemical products in Iran spikes Business 10:47
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Sept.14 - Sept.18) Finance 10:29
COVID-19 to impact oil & gas deals’ activities in short-term Oil&Gas 10:26
Turkish export of cars to France spikes Turkey 10:13
Iran boosts manufacturing of several industrial products Business 10:07
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan put forward number of proposals for expanding co-op Turkmenistan 10:04
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 22 Uzbekistan 09:59
Global diesel market to remain oversupplied deep into 2020s Oil&Gas 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 33 times Politics 09:50
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom improving cloud technologies (PHOTO) ICT 09:44
Intel gets U.S. licence to supply some products to Huawei US 09:40
5G technology to improve four areas in oil and gas industry Oil&Gas 09:36
Georgian MP: Armed attack on Azerbaijan to have catastrophic consequences for Armenia Politics 09:10
Iran is expected to increase oil production Oil&Gas 09:04
Turkey records 1,743 new COVID-19 cases, 1,202 recoveries Turkey 08:44
Salome Zurabishvili addressed world leaders at UN high-level meeting Georgia 08:34
Iran, Qatar urge enhancing bilateral ties Iran 08:08
All news