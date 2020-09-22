Volume of cotton fiber exports from Azerbaijan revealed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.22
By Zhale Gasimova – Trend:
Azerbaijan exported cotton fiber and cotton yarn worth $76.6 million and $11.3 million, respectively, from January through August 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.
As reported, the cotton sown area in the current year amounted to 100,295 hectares, which is 0.18 percent more than last year (100,112 hectares).
In 2019, the cotton production made up 295,279 tons, and the total yield reached 29.5 centners per hectare.
