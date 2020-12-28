Iran foreign trade grows

Iran’s non-oil foreign trade stood at $7.37 billion in the ninth calendar month that ends December 20, said the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Trend reports citing Mehrnews.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, the figure indicates a 17% or $1.07 billion jump compared with the foreign trade in the preceding month (22 October – 20 November).

The monthly export, during the month to December 20, reached $3.66 billion and imports stood at $3.73 billion, registering a respective jump of 13.5% and 20.5% compared with the preceding month.

China was Iran’s top exports destination during the ninth Iranian month, with 2.47 million tons worth $1.08 billion, followed by Iraq with 1.48 million tons worth $568 million, the UAE with 1.5 million tons worth $564 million, Turkey with 333,000 tons worth $235 million and Afghanistan with 526,000 tons worth $199 million.

Iran’s top exporters during the same month were China with 354,000 tons worth $1.03 billion, the UAE with 506,000 tons worth $854 million, Turkey with 316,000 tons worth $367 million, India with 212,000 tons worth $229 million and Germany with 27,000 tons of goods worth $160 million.

Iran’s foreign trade during the nine months of the current fiscal year (March 20 – December 20) reached 110 million tons worth $52 billion.