Exports from Khorasan Razavi stand at $1.2b

The Khorasan Razavi’s customs administration declared on Friday that 1.968 million tons of commodities worth 1.2 billion dollars were exported from the customs offices and border markets of the province in the first 9 months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20– December 21), Trend reports citing İRNA.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Omid Jahankhah head of the Khorasan Razavi’s customs administration said that the most important export items during the period consisted of saffron, pistachios, the steel used in soap industry, various types of flooring and construction materials.

Jahankhah went on to say that the main export destinations were Afghanistan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hong Kong.

The supervisor of the provincial customs also said Khorasan Razavi province imported 128,000 tons of commodities worth 265 million dollars from different countries, adding that most of the items were unbleached cotton, raw production materials, raw silk as well as machinery for production units.

He emphasized that most of the goods have been imported from the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, China and Turkey.

Given the comparison of export and import figures of commodities during the mentioned period, the foreign trade balance of the province has been positive and standing at 737 million dollars, Jahankhah continued.

Khorasan Razavi province possesses five customs offices in Lotfabad, Sarakhs, Bajgiran, Dogharun and Mashhad as well as two border markets in Taybad and Bajgiran on Afghanistan and Turkmenistan borders respectively.