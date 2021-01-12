Azerbaijan improving estimate-regulatory base, pricing system for construction projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan. Jan.12

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has given an explanation to Decree No 4 determining the application of the resource method, which is considered more accurate for assessing state-funded construction projects in the country, from October 1, 2021, a source in the Cabinet told Trend.

According to the source, the decree also determines measures that must be taken by the relevant state bodies to create an electronic database related to the above method’s application, and envisages the improvement of the cost estimate-regulatory framework and the pricing system for construction projects financed by the state.

The new mechanism will serve to ensure transparency in the country's construction sector and the implementation of government orders, eliminate gaps that allow negative situations, and will also reduce bureaucratic work and simplify the process, noted the source.

Besides, in order to improve the new estimate and regulatory framework and the pricing system in the next two years, using the experience of Turkey in this area, the measures necessary for the preparation of relevant regulatory and methodological documents and the automatic transfer of data to the new electronic information system, as well as structures that will take these measures, the source added.