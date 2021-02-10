Azerbaijan to increase number of 'Shebeke' service centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Ten ‘Shebeke’ service centers of Azerbaijan have been operating in the country by the initiative of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies since February 10, 2017, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, 6 of the centers are located in the city of Baku, the other 4 in Jalilabad, Zagatala, Sumgayit, and Agdash cities.

As part of increasing the coverage area of ​​Shebeke networks, appropriate measures are being taken to provide all regions of Baku, as well as other cities and regions of the country with the services of these centers, the ministry said.

The centers unite the services provided to the population by eight structures of the ministry.

In addition to traditional telecommunications and postal services, banking, financial and travel services are provided in Shebeke centers, as well as air tickets are sold, added the ministry.

Moreover, the sale of international and local payment cards, compulsory insurance policies, electronic signatures, envelopes, stamps and postcards is organized, services are provided for money transfers, budget and utility payments, payments for the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, registration of mobile devices.

The centers also offer self-service terminals. Through the SmartPay payment system, it is possible to pay for utilities, mobile, telecommunications and a number of other services, the ministry stated.

The Shebeke service centers are available to citizens throughout the week. In 2020, over 1.09 million people used various services of the Shebeke centers.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev