Ukraine to resume summer flights on Kyiv-Baku-Kyiv route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Ukrainian airline, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), will resume summer navigation of flights on the Kyiv - Baku - Kyiv route from March 2021, Trend reports with reference to the UIA.

Starting from March 28, 2021, it is planned to gradually restore the original route network and restart long-haul flights.

In particular, the airline will resume flights to Georgia (Tbilisi), the UK (London), France (Paris), Germany (Munich), Italy (Milan), Spain (Barcelona), the UAE (Dubai), Egypt (Cairo) and Turkey (Istanbul).

Within the framework of this flight program, the UIA will continue to provide passengers with convenient connections for comfortable travel from Europe to the countries of the East and back.

Currently, there are some epidemiological restrictions for crossing the borders of different countries.

The Ukraine International Airlines applies safety standards and procedures in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, as well as the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the State Aviation Service of Ukraine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev