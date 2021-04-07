Numerous investors to visit Azerbaijan within MUSIAD Int'l Business Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.7

Trend:

Azerbaijan will host the International Business Forum of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkey (MUSIAD), the association told Trend.

The agreement on holding the forum was reached at a meeting between the Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and the President of MUSİAD Abdurrahman Kaan.

As reported, more than 500 investors from countries where MUSIAD has offices are expected to visit Azerbaijan as part of the event.

The forum is planned to be held in October this year, the association said.

The International Business Forum was established by MUSIAD in 1995.

Earlier, the Head of the MUSIAD Baku office Abdurrahman Uzun said that one of the main priorities of the association is to attract investments to Azerbaijan: “Turkish investors have always been interested in a favorable business environment in Azerbaijan.”