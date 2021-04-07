Azerbaijani ministry registers several mineral deposits in Zangilan district

Zangilan, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Some 11 mineral deposits have been registered in Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, representative of the National Geological Intelligence Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Shahin Atashov told reporters on April 7, Trend reports.

“The total reserves of the Okhchuchay facing stone deposit reach 6.6 million cubic meters,” Atashov added. “The field was not used before the occupation.”

"During the occupation, operational work was carried out at the Alabashli section of the field,” Atashov said. “To determine the degree of depletion of the field and assess the caused damage, it is necessary to conduct geological studies."