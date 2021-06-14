Iran sees free trade with Eurasian Economic Union as a chance for economy

Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Sunday that an agreement for free trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union will serve as a good chance for the Iranian economy, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Jahangiri made the remarks during a meeting in which the relations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed.

Free trade with neighboring countries will pave Iran’s way to economic, industrial and agricultural progress, he said.

He also noted that free trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union is not a threat to domestic production; it rather provides a major market for Iran-made products.